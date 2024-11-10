On Thursday morning, November 7th, I called my son into my bedroom after snagging a tiny little something I’d left on the breakfast table to present to him as a gift. I’d flown in from Palm Beach the night before while he was sleeping, after attending a couple of election watch parties on Tuesday night. In my hand was a large gold coin, with a line from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s August 23, 2024 Phoenix, Arizona, campaign suspension speech embossed across the face.

My son is not a materialistic kid. If I had to pin down his love language it’s quality time, specifically adrenaline-inducing age-appropriate experiences spent together as a family. But he does have a soft spot for special small things and I’ve noticed he’ll put these things on a leather tray on his dresser.

The American Values 2024 Super PAC had a few hundred RFK/Trump coins minted and put them in our election night party swag bags, which I almost skipped out on because I like to leave those things to guests (mostly because I’m the last person who needs another The Real Anthony Fauci book), but my better half peeked inside and insisted we take a bag just for the coin. In the chaos of the night, my bag ended up in a friend’s hotel room, and mixed up with another bag when I went to pick it up. My army green “Make America Healthy Again” trucker cap was missing, so I made arrangements to pick it up at breakfast the next day at The Ben hotel, after which I was immediately confronted by the door man asking why the trucker hats weren’t given away instead of soft ball caps (it’s because they’re more expensive) as he relayed how special he felt when Bobby passed by him the day before and momentarily rested his hand on the back of this man’s shoulder as he exited the building. This exchange, of course, resulted in me giving away my trucker hat that I’d just spent a $20 Uber ride to retrieve, but who can put a price on this man’s warm and fuzzy feelings about RFK? He accepted the trucker cap graciously and without hesitation. Afterwards I realized the coin was also gone from the bag (well, not “gone,” because I had grabbed the wrong bag the night before), so we swung by the hotel yet again to meet my friend in the lobby to pick up the coin.

Back home the next day, my son walked into my bedroom that morning, after staying up way past bedtime to watch the returns on election night a few nights before, on a school night — after a year and a half of watching me on this campaign, much of it as an absentee parent who had to prioritize the campaign’s needs over my own family. I turned over my wrist, revealing the coin in its protective case, and read the inscription out loud to him, swallowing back my hint of tears, trying to play it cool. “Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country and our children, is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., August 23, 2024.” On the flip side is the handshake with President Trump that all the world watched, when MAGA joined with MAHA; the warrior RFK, Jr. took a knee to President Donald Trump, after a hard-fought 16 months, cashing in on the leverage it took to catapult him to the stratosphere of American public health.

And I looked up to my son and I said, “I want to give this to you, Bub. Every day since the day you were vaccinated I have been on the warpath to make it right. I can’t undo what they did to you, but I feel like your soul and mine had a contract. We agreed that you would be hurt and I would take care of you and help you get better. But in my mind, I also felt that if I went after these people who made it possible to hurt you, and if I made it impossible for them to hurt future children, that it was somehow righting my wrong— the fact that I was not prepared to protect you from them when you were two months old. And we did it, Bub. We won. I have fought for you every single day of the past 15 years. It doesn’t make it right, but every day of it was always for you and I want you to have this. I love you so much.”

I placed the coin in his hand. He covered it with his other hand and said, “I love you, too.“

When I launched the original Levi Quackenboss blog in March 2015, I had a four year old child who went into anaphylaxis too many times to count. Too many ambulance rides on which I was convinced he was going to die in my arms. Too many hospital bills that were going to bankrupt my family. And I researched. I wrote. I spoke up about what went wrong. I taught thousands of people to advocate for themselves. I taught the whole country how to assemble to the fight vaccine bills.

And we won. Friends, we won. This is the beginning of the new way. We made it.

God bless America. We are going to save these kids.