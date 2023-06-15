Putting the Boss in Quack

RFK JR the Sellout
What really happened in Arizona
  
Levi Quackenboss
172

June 2023

For When You've Got 5 Minutes to Prove Vaccines Cause Autism
You should bookmark this one
  
Levi Quackenboss
15

April 2023

The kids of SPELLERS just swept the Phoenix Film Festival
The world is about to find out.
  
Levi Quackenboss
18

March 2023

The Tennessee shooting and the avalanche of medicated shooters headed to our schools
Brain injury and trauma, Ritalin and Adderall, Xanax and SSRIs, dysphoria and disembodiment
  
Levi Quackenboss
38

February 2023

The New Bioterrorism: Self-Spreading Vaccines
Oops, they were just trying to help
  
Levi Quackenboss
7

January 2023

Pfizer's response to Project Veritas
Dear Plebes: In plain language for normal people
  
Levi Quackenboss
16
Everyone but the antivaxxers
Just this vaccine, not those vaccines!
  
Levi Quackenboss
13
The Rise of the Zero-Dose Child
Raise your hand if you're the parent of a zero-dose baby
  
Levi Quackenboss
25
SPELLERS has documented a miracle
For my friend, JB Handley, and his champion speller, Jamie.
  
Levi Quackenboss
26
21 Alternative Rituals to the Well Baby Checkups
Replacing the white coat infant blessings
  
Levi Quackenboss
18
Happy New Year: Goodbye 2022
Yes, a poem. I'm in a better mood than last year.
  
Levi Quackenboss
4

December 2022

Ladies and Gentlemen, the time has arrived
Let's get back to arguing about the childhood schedule, everyone!
  
Levi Quackenboss
22
